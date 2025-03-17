Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for several regions across the country and forecasts that heatwave conditions are expected to gradually subside in East India, with the exception of interior Odisha, starting tomorrow. Further, the Met Department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds until 23 March for east central India, north-east India, and Arunachal Pradesh.
IMD has issued Orange Alert for Odisha from 17-19 March.
Let's take a detailed look at IMD Weather Update
In Delhi, the IMD said the sky will remain mainly clear on Tuesday, with strong surface winds (20-30kmph) likely.
On March 19, the IMD said the sky will remain partly cloudy with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 17 to 19°C, respectively.
The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of 08-10 kmph during morning hours.
The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 12-14 kmph from the north direction in the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 10 kmph from the northeast direction during evening and night.
