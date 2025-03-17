IMD issues heatwave alert in Karnataka , predicts rainfall in THESE states for next 5 days | See full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for several regions across the country and forecasts that heatwave conditions are expected to gradually subside in East India, with the exception of interior Odisha, starting tomorrow. Further, the Met Department has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds until 23 March for east central India, north-east India, and Arunachal Pradesh.

IMD has issued Orange Alert for Odisha from 17-19 March.

Let's take a detailed look at IMD Weather Update

IMD HEATWAVE PREDICTIONS The IMD reported that Jharsuguda in Odisha recorded 41.8°C on March 14, while Boudh, Odisha, hit the country’s highest temperature of 42.5°C on Saturday.

Delhi could see the mercury soar to 40°C by March end.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over interior Odisha on 17 March

Heatwave conditions will prevail over Odisha on 18 and 19 March

Heatwave conditions will continue over Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Telangana on 17 March

IMD predicted that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat during next 5 days

Similar conditions will prevail over Konkan, Goa on 17 and 18 March

North interior Karnataka will also see hot and humid conditions between 17 to 19 March.

IMD RAINFALL PREDICTION Moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning , gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next 7 days

Heavy rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted in Arunachal Pradesh on 17 March

Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during next 7days

Moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (speed 30-50 kmph) predicted over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha today.

IMD said that hailstorms also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 17 March

Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds forecasted over east central India during 19 -23 March, with peak activity on 20 and 21 March.

Hailstorms also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on 20 and 21 March.

IMD MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE FORECAST IMD predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 3-5°C over Northwest India during next 4-5 days

IMD forecasted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over East India during next 3 days and fall by 2-4°C during subsequent 2 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of India during next 3-4 days. BENGALURU WEATHER UPDATE On 17 March rain and thundershowers are likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

IMD has forecasted that hot and humid conditions likely over North Interior Karnataka on 17 March.

Heatwave conditions likely over North interior Karnataka during 18, 19, 20 March, IMD predicted

Temperatures remained 18-35°C over Bengaluru on 17 March. For next 48 hours Bengaluru will see clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34°C and 19°C respectively.

IMD predicts that gusty winds of 30-40 Kmph very likely to prevail over isolated places of Interior Karnataka.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over Karnataka till 22 March, said IMD Delhi weather update: In Delhi, the IMD said the sky will remain mainly clear on Tuesday, with strong surface winds (20-30kmph) likely.

On March 19, the IMD said the sky will remain partly cloudy with mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 17 to 19°C, respectively.

The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of 08-10 kmph during morning hours.