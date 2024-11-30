Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday as it registered 18 degrees Celsius minimum temperature while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 26 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Karnataka's capital recorded 89 percent humidity on November 30.

In the wake of cyclone Fengal progressing towards Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, IMD has forecasted cloudy weather in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. The city will witness, “Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” until December 4.

According to IMD scientist at Bengaluru D Puviarasan, cyclone Fengal, is moving towards Mahabalipuram and is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram in the next few hours. The IMD scientist further mentioned that the cyclonic storm is weakening as it is heading to the area where it will make landfall.

IMD has issued yellow alert, predicting heavy rains in Karnataka on December 2. For the next two subsequent day, an orange alert is in place.

The IT hub of India, Bengaluru, can brace for downpours over the next six days. The meteorological department predicted cloudy weather in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagara for the next few hours. These districts are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

As per the latest weather report, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on Monday, December 2. Over the next few days, the minimum temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will settle around 25 18 degrees Celsius.

