Bengaluru rains: Locals catch fish on streets as heavy downpour triggers waterlogging | Watch

Bengaluru continues to be affected by incessant rains for the past three days. So much so, locals were seen fishing at several places in the city due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate marooned people in flooded areas with the help of coracles in the city on Tuesday.

North Bengaluru bore the brunt as several areas were flooded in and around Yelahanka. Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka resembled a river with waist-deep water. The rescue workers brought out people in a coracle.

Many houses in low-lying areas and near lakes were flooded. Household items, vehicles and electronic goods were damaged.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, on Tuesday said, "You might have noticed in the media what is happening in Dubai and Delhi. There is pollution in Delhi and rains in Dubai, which is a drought prone region. There is a similar situation in many parts of the country. We are managing."

"We cannot stop nature but we are there. I am also gathering information from the entire team. My visit is not important because if I go, I will get media attention but the purpose is not to gain publicity but to give relief to the rain affected people," he added.

Noting that south, west and Mahadevapura zones are also facing severe problems, he said, "The embankment of a lake gave way in Dasarahalli. Areas under Mahadevapura zone five layouts –Basava Samithi Layout, Tata Nagar, Bhadrappa Layout, Vayunandana Layout, Anjaneya Layout, Chitrakoot Apartment, Ramanashree California, Surabhi Layout, Someshwara Layout, Kanaka Nagar were inundated."

Light to moderate thundershowers in Bengaluru The India Meteorology Department has said that light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts.