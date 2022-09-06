Bengaluru rains: People take excavator to commute, Anand Mahindra shares video

Heavy rainfall has continued to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka
The incessant rainfall led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, the residents have given up on authorities and fended for themselves.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, the residents have given up on authorities and fended for themselves.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a group of people who were commuting via a floating excavation machine in Bengaluru city.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a group of people who were commuting via a floating excavation machine in Bengaluru city.
Mahindra wrote, "I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way...".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahindra wrote, "I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way...".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heavy rainfall has continued to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The incessant rainfall led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.
Heavy rainfall has continued to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The incessant rainfall led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.
Many IT professionals in Bengaluru resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.
Many IT professionals in Bengaluru resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.
Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, many companies have asked staff to work from home while some residents struggled to empty flooded basements and shops. Besides, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days.
Meanwhile, many companies have asked staff to work from home while some residents struggled to empty flooded basements and shops. Besides, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days.
Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.
Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.
The Bangalore Urban district, which is home to most of the city's offices, on Monday received 79.2 mm (3.1 inches) of rain, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bangalore Urban district, which is home to most of the city's offices, on Monday received 79.2 mm (3.1 inches) of rain, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The state has already received 144% excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51% excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.
The state has already received 144% excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51% excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.
The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days.
The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days.