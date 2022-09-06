Bengaluru rains: People take excavator to commute, Anand Mahindra shares video

Heavy rainfall has continued to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The incessant rainfall led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru. Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.