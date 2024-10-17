Bengaluru rains: ’Risk of leptospirosis’, netizens react as BBMP workers unclog flooded drains bare hands

Incessant rainfall in Bengaluru in the past few days has brought the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to its knees, with several areas and roads flooded, causing inconvenience to the citizens. The civic body personnel have scrambled to clear blockages and pump out stagnant water to alleviate traffic congestion in India’s Silicon Valley as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heavy rainfall will persist until Friday, October 18, affecting not only the Garden City but also the coastal, north interior, and south interior regions of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a video shared by Bengaluru Traffic Police on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, two BBMP workers can be seen standing in knee flood water and cleaning the clogged drains near the Bellandur up ramp (near Microsoft office ) with bare hands.

The clip serves as a reminder of the slow-moving traffic conditions resulting from the rains. The viral video has ignited a wave of criticism regarding the safety measures in place for these workers.

Better equipment and safety gear The video clip has gone viral on social media. Several netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of protective gear for the civic workers.

Re-sharing the post by Bengaluru Traffic Police, one user named @bykarthikreddy tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, besides BBMP Commissioner, emphasized the need of basic safety equipment such as shoes, helmets, and jackets for civic workers. “Civic workers need proper gear; they aren’t going to a stadium to play cricket,” he remarked.

Another user by the name @drsbm1983 echoed the same sentiments and warned the risk of leptospirosis.

While, another user @NammaAnekal said that glass pieces may harm the legs and hands of civic workers badly.