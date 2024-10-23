In view of IMD's ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rains in the city, Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres for Wednesday, October 23 as a “precautionary measure and in the interest of students".

Reportedly, private companies have also been advised to allow their employees to work from home for the day. The advisory, the Karnataka government said, is for the safety of all those working in the IT (Information Technology), BT (Biotech) and private companies.