Bengaluru Rains: Tractors come to rescue residents of Yelahanka as heavy rainfall batters city

Bengaluru Rains: Residents of Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Bengaluru faced severe flooding, requiring tractor rescues. The BBMP deployed tractors to assist residents as incessant rains inundated the area. The city is demanding permanent solutions to drainage issues as heavy rainfall continues

Published16 Oct 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Bengaluru Rains: The residents of Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka would have never imagined in their dreams, while purchasing their flats, that one day they would be rescued on tractor trolleys from their beloved homes due to nature’s fury.  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday deployed two tractors to rescue residents of Kendriya Vihar apartment, which was inundated with nearly three feet of water. The apartment, located just adjacent to Yelahanka Lake, houses mostly retired central government employees.

Incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging, causing difficulties for residents as the rainwater flooded the apartment. Vehicles parked at the Kendriya Vihar immersed in knee-deep rainwater.

Not only in Yelahanka,Rroads in Varthur, Hebbal, Kadubeesanahalli, and the surrounding areas were water-logged, with tech hubs on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur among the affected. Trees in areas like Syndicate Bank Colony in Banashankari were also uprooted.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath--who visited the flooded apartment building—said the tractors are being used to help residents enter and exit the apartment complex safely.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner said the civic body is constructing a temporary drain on private land to facilitate water drainage. “We’ve set up a help desk and are providing residents with drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Girinath added.

It is important to note that the city received 50 to 60 mm of rain between 8 AM and 6 pm on Tuesday which turned the irrigation canals into stormwater drains. The recent construction in the outskirts of the city has narrowed the drainage systems and have worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, the residents ofBengaluru have started demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter),a scientist named Sunil Kumar Uppala posted,” We need a permanent solution on Balagere Road to have basic infra. Kids were dropped off in tractors today. No proper drains and no proper roads. Where our tax money is going? Request immediate action from authorities.”

Earlier on Tuesday the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared an Orange alert for Bengaluru for Wednesday, and said the city is expected to witness heavy rainfall further. The Karnataka government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the city was forecasted to witness another spell of heavy rains.

 

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:49 PM IST
