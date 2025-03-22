Bengaluru Rains: Traffic police clears waterlogged road as heavy showers lash city | Viral video

Bengaluru Rains: Traffic Police across the city of Bengaluru were spotted clearing waterlogged roads, clearing a pathway for commuters as heavy showers poured over the region, according to a social media post on the platform X.

The official account of the Madiwala Traffic Police shared a post that showed police personnel clearing the roads to drain the waterlogging issue.

“Due to water logging near Rupena Agrahara under Madiwala Traffic Police Station, traffic coming towards the inner city via Hosur main road is moving slowly. Therefore, motorists are requested to use alternative roads and cooperate,” according to the Madiwala Traffic Police's social media post on platform X.

Netizens React People on the social media platform appreciated the traffic police's efforts and commended their initiative to help out the city's citizens. There were other people on platform X who questioned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not deploying people to help in the rains.

“Thank you sir to you and your team 🙏 respect the fact you don’t even have proper protective clothes for the weather and you are still trying your best,” said a social media user named Pavi reacting to the post.

Bengaluru Rains Heavy rains last over the city of Bengaluru, affecting vehicle traffic and flight movement.

“Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport,” said Joint CP, Traffic, Bengaluru.

As per Mint's earlier report, at least 10 flights going towards Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai. Air India and IndiGo also issued an advisory due to the rain alert.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion,” said Air India in its post on X.

IndiGo also attributed unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru to the unexpected diversions of air operations.

According to the social media post on X, areas like International Airport Road, Ram Murty Nagara underpass towards Tin Factory, Near Taralabalu towards City, Towards Yelahanka Old Town, Rupenagrahara towards Hosuru, Near the Grand Season Hotel on Kasturinagar Ring Road, and Ramamurthynagar-Banaswadi main road were affected from the heavy rains and waterlogging.