Bengaluru Rains: Under-construction building collapses, several feared trapped in Babusapalya area

At least 17 workers were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Bangalore’s Babusapalya area following heavy rains

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:07 PM IST
At least 17 workers were feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Bangalore’s Babusapalya area following heavy rains.

According to Bangalore police the rescue teams have reached the Babusapalya area in east Bengaluru, where the building is located, and efforts are on to clear the debris and pull the trapped people out.

The police said two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations. Three workers have been rescued so far.

"17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

It is important to note that the incident has occurred at a time when the city is reeling under incessant rains for the past three days, bringing several residential areas and roads under knee-deep water.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to evacuate marooned people with the help of coracles.

North Bengaluru bore the brunt of the rains as several areas were flooded in and around Yelahanka. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Yelahanka received 157 mm (six inches) rain in just six hours from Tuesday midnight to Tuesday 6 am. Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka resembled a river with waist-deep water.

Many houses in low-lying areas and near lakes were inundated. Household items, vehicles and electronic goods were damaged. There was severe traffic jam on many important roads.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, today said, "You might have noticed in the media what is happening in Dubai and Delhi. There is pollution in Delhi and rains in Dubai, which is a drought prone region. There is a similar situation in many parts of the country. We are managing."

"We cannot stop nature but we are there. I am also gathering information from the entire team. My visit is not important because if I go, I will get media attention but the purpose is not to gain publicity but to give relief to the rain affected people," he added.

 

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:07 PM IST
