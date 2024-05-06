Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogged roads, fallen trees, hailstorm grip city days after severe water crisis
Bengaluru witnessed heavy rainfall leading to fallen trees and waterlogging, impacting traffic. KSNDC issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms. Waterlogging was reported at multiple locations including Hebbal flyover, Veerannapalya, and Maharani underpass.
Days after the city grappled with a severe water crisis, Bengaluru on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorms, resulting in fallen trees and waterlogging. Traffic was also affected in several areas in Bengaluru due to the rains.
