Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogging affects roads leading to airport, 10 flights diverted; IndiGo, Air India issue advisory

Bengaluru rains: Heavy rains on Saturday evening lashed Bengaluru city, affecting vehicular traffic and movement of flights.

Several areas have also witnessed water-logging due to which traffic is moving at a slow pace.

“Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport,” said Joint CP, Traffic, Bengaluru.

According to reports, at least 10 flights going to Bengaluru have been diverted to Chennai.

Meanwhile, Air India and IndiGo airlines have issued an advisory.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion,” said Air India in a post on X.

The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Similarly, issuing an advisory, IndiGo said, "unfavorable weather conditions have impacted flights in Bengaluru, resulting in air traffic congestion.

“You may keep a tab on your flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. We are here to support you and appreciate your patience,” said the airline.

“We, sincerely appreciate your patience and encourage you to check your flight status on our website for the latest updates. Please be assured that our crew and on-ground teams remain available to assist you and make your wait as comfortable as possible,” added the airline.

Locations where traffic is moving at slow-pace In a series of posts on X, KR Pura traffic police shared videos of water-logged roads and stated that traffic movement was slow.

— Heavy traffic congestion towards the International Airport Road

— Ramamurthy Nagar underpass towards Tin Factory

— Near Taralabalu towards City

— Towards Yelahanka Old Town

— Rupena Agrahara towards Hosur.

— Near the Grand Season Hotel on Kasturi Nagar Ring Road

— Ramamurthy Nagar-Banaswadi main road

Several social media users, including politicians, took a swipe at the BBMP as after rains caused water-logging.

“This is just the first rain of the season, yet it has already exposed the crumbling state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure. Roads are submerged, traffic is at a standstill, and daily commuters are left stranded—all thanks to the utter failure of the government and BBMP,” said an x user named Karnataka Portfolio.

“Bengaluru’s first summer rain, and the city is already drowning—imagine the monsoon! Wake up, BBMP," said BJP MP PC Mohan.