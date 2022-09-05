Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging in city after heavy downpour, traffic hit

Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging in city after heavy downpour, traffic hit

Bengaluru rains: Visuals from Eco space area on Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road.
1 min read . 09:29 AM ISTLivemint

  • Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala.

 

 

 

 

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions. 

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of the locals said that waterlogging has taken place due to heavy rainfall and it has made driving very difficult.

One of the locals said that waterlogging has taken place due to heavy rainfall and it has made driving very difficult.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.

As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 to 9. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 to 9. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. 

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.