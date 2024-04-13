Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused caught on CCTV while checking into Kolkata hotel

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused caught on CCTV while checking into Kolkata hotel

Written By Arshdeep kaur

CCTV visuals show Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused staying in Kolkata guest house using fake identity.

Combo photo of accused in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case being brought to be produced at court by NIA officials

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused — Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa — arrested on Friday, stayed in a Kolkata guest house for three days using fake identity.

According to CCTV visuals from the Dream Guest House, shared by news agency ANI, the two prime suspects of the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case stayed in the guest house from March 25 to March 28 using fake identity.

Watch | Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused checking into Kolkata hotel

