Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused — Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa — arrested on Friday, stayed in a Kolkata guest house for three days using fake identity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to CCTV visuals from the Dream Guest House, shared by news agency ANI, the two prime suspects of the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case stayed in the guest house from March 25 to March 28 using fake identity.

Watch | Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused checking into Kolkata hotel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!