Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Moments when explosion rocked food joint | Watch video
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: In the CCTV video, people are seen peacefully going about their chores inside the restaurant, until the camera shook indicating a loud blast
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: The explosion that took place at the popular eatery in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru's The Rameswaram cafe was caught on CCTV. The CCTV footage was released by the Karnataka Police. In the CCTV video, people are seen peacefully going about their chores inside the restaurant, until the camera shook indicating a loud blast. Dense smoke can be seen covering The Rameswaram Cafe as customers, staff run away from the establishment to safety. At least nine persons have sustained injuries in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.
A team of forensic experts also collected evidence from the site of the explosion in The Rameswaram Cafe. A dog squad also arrived at the site of the explosion.
The area around The Rameswaram Cafe was secured by the police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.
Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other, injuring one customer and three employees.
The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.
