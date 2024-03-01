Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: The explosion that took place at the popular eatery in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru's The Rameswaram cafe was caught on CCTV. The CCTV footage was released by the Karnataka Police. In the CCTV video, people are seen peacefully going about their chores inside the restaurant, until the camera shook indicating a loud blast. Dense smoke can be seen covering The Rameswaram Cafe as customers, staff run away from the establishment to safety. At least nine persons have sustained injuries in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the blast site and were seen analysing the aftereffects of the explosion. Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which drew attention among residents.

Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddramaiah said that the blast occurred from a bag that was left behind by a customer at 12pm. Although the immediate cause has not been determined, Karnataka DGP has confirmed the explosion to be a bomb blast, supposedly an IED blast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have spoken to the police, they told me about the ongoing investigation. There was a small bag carried by a person. The identity of the person is not known. The cashier at the eatery is being questioned, as the person had gone to the cashier to take the token and ate the food...the same person had placed the bag," said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah .

According to ANI report, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the Bengaluru explosion site as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

A team of forensic experts also collected evidence from the site of the explosion in The Rameswaram Cafe. A dog squad also arrived at the site of the explosion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The area around The Rameswaram Cafe was secured by the police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other, injuring one customer and three employees.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!