Days after being struck by an IED blast, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe is set to reopen for the public from March 9

Days after being hit by a low-intensity IED explosion, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe is set to reopen to the public on March 9, reported ANI. The IED explosion at the cafe took place on March 1 injuring more than 9 people. The investigation in the case is underway with the search of the prime suspect in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the ongoing investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), released a photograph of the prime suspect in the case and announced a cash reward of 1 million rupees ($12,000) for information leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect was spotted without ‘hat or a mask’ in one of the pictures from the latest CCTV footage. The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the southern city left nearly 9 people injured. The explosion took place near the kitchen where people had lined up, according to the videos of the incidents being shared on social media and news channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial investigations suggest that the suspect had used a homemade bomb and carried it in a bag, which he left in the cafe after ordering some food at the cafe. At present, the NIA is investigating the matter after the city police registered a case that included terrorism clauses, local media reported. The investigation of the matter was handed over to the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 4.

(More to come)

