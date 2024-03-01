Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Owner says 'something kept in bag exploded', 9 injured | 10 points
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast top updates: Nine people were injured in the blast that occurred at the popular Rameshwaram cafe during the busy lunch hour on Friday, officials said.
An explosion rocked The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday. Nine people were injured in the incident, said officials. The co-founder of the famous cafe chain reported said two blasts, within just 10 seconds, occurred. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly confirmed that Rameshwaram cafe explosion on Friday noon was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device.