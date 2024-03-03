'Blast would have been more severe if…': Karnataka minister on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: The IED blast that took place at the cafe on Friday would have been more sever if it had exploded sideways, said Karnataka Home Minister on Sunday
The improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that left multiple people injured at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday would have been more fatal if it had exploded sideways, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message