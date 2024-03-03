Active Stocks
'Blast would have been more severe if…': Karnataka minister on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe explosion

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: The IED blast that took place at the cafe on Friday would have been more sever if it had exploded sideways, said Karnataka Home Minister on Sunday

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI)Premium
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI)

The improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that left multiple people injured at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday would have been more fatal if it had exploded sideways, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. 

The nuts and nails inside the IED had hit the roof at the time of the explosion. However, Parameshwara pointed out that if the device had exploded sideways bringing more people in contact with the nuts and nails, the intensity of the blast would have been severe.

"I too visited...and saw bolts and nails there. They all went up. If they had gone off horizontally then many people would have got hurt. It could have caused deaths too. Luckily all of them went up...," PTI quoted Home Minister G Parameshwara as saying on Sunday.

He met the police officials to take updates on the matter. Based on the structure of the IED, the Karnataka minister drew a parallel between the Rameshwaram cafe blast and the Mangaluru blast. However, he clarified that it is not possible to conclude the involvement of any specific organisation at this time.

“There was the usage of battery, timer and other devices and they had been designed in a way similar to the Mangaluru blast but we cannot conclude any specific outfit’s involvement," said Parameshwara.

Karnataka Minister urges BJP to not politicise the issue

After holding meeting with the police officials, the Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara strongly condemned the opposition's stance on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case and appealed them not to politicise the issue. He also urged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to refrain from issuing negative statements as the government continues its investigation.

"We are continuing our investigation. Eight teams have been formed, and all are working in different directions, examining various aspects. We have collected several CCTV footage. We are exploring every angle, including any jealousy factor. I also appeal to the opposition to cooperate with us and not politicize this issue. We do not know if there is any connection with the Mangaluru blast. They have used similar material and the same technical system," he said.

He also said that the investigation is considering multiple angles that could have led to the IED blast in Bengaluru including business rivalry, impending elections and terrorising investors coming to Bengaluru.

Published: 03 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST
