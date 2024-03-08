In another update of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, released a new video of the Bengaluru blast case suspect and urged citizens to help in ascertaining his identity.

The agency has asked the citizens with any information about the Bengaluru Cafe blast case accused to call them on their number- 08029510900, 8904241100 or email at info.blr.nia@gov.in. In the new video, the suspect, wearing a hat and mask, and carrying a bag, can be seen boarding the bus and changing seat.

On March 6, the investigation agency announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the IED blast case in Bengaluru. While announcing the prize money, the agency also emphasised that it would keep the identity of the informants confidential to avoid any risk to their lives.

Earlier, the agency had released a picture of the suspected bomber where he was keeping a bag in ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’. In the picture released of the bomber sitting inside the Brookfield located cafe, he was seen wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes. The agencies have found that the bomber had travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources told PTI.

"NIA announces a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about the bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants' identity will be kept confidential," the NIA said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, PTI had reported that NIA detained a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari in association with the case. The merchant was detained on suspicion of being an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen on March 9

Nearly a week after the IED blast, the Rameshwaram Cafe is all set to reopen for public on March 9. The low-intensity explosion at the cafe left 10 people injured.

"We are re-opening the cafe tomorrow. At 6.30 am, the cafe will open with the singing of the National Anthem. It is our mantra," Raghavendra Rao, owner of Rameswaram Cafe told ANI.

"We have given all CCTV footage and information to the authorities. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening. the government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep a watch on the premises," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!