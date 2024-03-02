Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: A day after the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, CCTV footage has surfaced showing a man entering the cafe's premises in the Whitefield area of the Karnataka capital while carrying a bag.

As per police reports, the suspect purportedly left the bag inside the cafe before leaving, preceding the blast. PTI reported citing official sources, that images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in the Brookefield area and those nearby. “We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.

Moreover, “the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed," the sources told PTI, adding, “The suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity."

As per the CCTV footage, the individual appears to be in a rush, walking briskly and glancing at his watch, exhibiting a pace faster than typical pedestrians on the sidewalk. He is seen wearing a cap and carrying a bag slung over his shoulder.