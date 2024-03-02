Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: A day after the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, CCTV footage has surfaced showing a man entering the cafe's premises in the Whitefield area of the Karnataka capital while carrying a bag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per police reports, the suspect purportedly left the bag inside the cafe before leaving, preceding the blast. PTI reported citing official sources, that images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in the Brookefield area and those nearby. “We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.

Moreover, “the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed," the sources told PTI, adding, “The suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the CCTV footage, the individual appears to be in a rush, walking briskly and glancing at his watch, exhibiting a pace faster than typical pedestrians on the sidewalk. He is seen wearing a cap and carrying a bag slung over his shoulder.

Another individual observed alongside the suspect has been apprehended by the Bengaluru police and is currently undergoing questioning.

A screengrab from the CCTV footage. (Photo: PTI)

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara told media that when the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. He said, “We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our teams are doing great. A timer was used for the blast, FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further noted, “We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered by the police under sections 307 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 16, 18, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Additionally, sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act have been included in the FIR. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A joint team comprising the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad conducted an investigation at the site of the explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the individuals responsible for the incident at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe will be identified and subjected to punishment. He further urged opposition parties to abstain from politicizing the incident.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, “I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel."

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!