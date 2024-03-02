Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, paid a visit to the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday.

Here are the top 10 updates: 1. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi strongly criticized the significant explosion at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru and called for an NIA (National Investigation Agency) inquiry into the incident, which resulted in as many as 10 people being injured on Friday. Also Read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live 2. In a pointed remark directed at the Siddaramaiah-led state government, Joshi suggested that had the government taken the pro-Pakistan slogans raised at the Vidhana Soudha incident seriously earlier, the blast might have been prevented. 3. Speaking to ANI from the blast site, Joshi on Friday evening said, “If the Congress government in the state would have taken the Vidhana Soudha pro-Pakistan sloganeering incident seriously then this incident might not have taken place," adding, “The way the state government reacted to that incident in the Vidhana Soudha was silly, and a very casual reaction was given to the whole incident. When there is more appeasement politics, then there is an increase in radicalisation, which then converts into terrorism," asserted Joshi.

4. The Cyberabad Commissionerate police conducted inspections at various public locations on Friday as a precautionary measure following the bomb blast at a restaurant in Bengaluru.

5. “We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official told PTI, adding, “This is part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the Bengaluru blast incident."

6. Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government said that the accused involved in the incident will not be spared, and a thorough investigation is underway. The Chief Minister also urged the opposition parties to avoid politicisation of the matter.

7. In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru." “The investigation into this case should be handed over to NIA. The CM should take responsibility and immediately resign," Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said.

8. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the investigation into the Rameshwaram cafe blast is being conducted from all possible angles. He mentioned that 7-8 teams have been established to thoroughly probe the incident.

9. Shivakumar further explained that a young individual had placed a small bag, which later exploded after an hour. Additionally, he reassured the people of Bengaluru not to be anxious amidst the ongoing situation. “It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams have been formed to probe the incident. We are looking from all angles. I ask every Bangalorean not to worry," he said.

10. A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, “I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly, there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel." The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours.

