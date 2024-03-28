Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests mastermind Muzammil Shareef after multi-state raids
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator behind the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, following massive raids across multiple locations in three states.
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator behind the bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. Muzammil Shareef was held following massive raids across multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.