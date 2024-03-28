Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator behind the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, following massive raids across multiple locations in three states.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key conspirator behind the bomb blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. Muzammil Shareef was held following massive raids across multiple locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The report said Muzammil Shareef was picked up on Wednesday and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

"The NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case...Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash," the federal probe agency said.

The NIA took over the case from the Karnataka Police on March 3. The federal probe agency had earlier identified Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain as the main accused who had carried out the blast.

The probe agency had also identified Abdul Matheen Taha as another conspirator. Taha is also wanted in other cases, the probe agency statement read.

"Both the men are on the run," the NIA added.

The agency's probe revealed that key conspirator Muzammil Shareef extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road in Bengaluru's Brookefield. Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

"Raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects," the NIA statement added.

The federal probe agency recovered various digital devices during the searches, along with cash.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast, the NIA said.

Earlier, the NIA had announced a ₹10 lakh cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber and also released his CCTV pictures and videos.

