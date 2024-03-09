Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA seeks public help, shares fresh images of suspect wandering in streets
BackBack

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA seeks public help, shares fresh images of suspect wandering in streets

Livemint

The NIA has released a fresh set of images of the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency also sought help from the public to track the suspect

NIA has released fresh images of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect, where he can be seen wandering in streets.Premium
NIA has released fresh images of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect, where he can be seen wandering in streets.

The National Investigation Agency released a fresh image of the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that took place in Bengaluru on March 1. While sharing the visuals of the suspect for the third time, the NIA sought public help to track the suspected bomber.

While sharing the images on social media, X, NIA urged the citizens to cooperate for faster identification of the blast case suspect. People who can identify the person shown in the images have been requested to call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. The agency, in its post, also assured to maintain the confidentiality of the suspect.

Earlier, the investigation agency had announced a 10 lakh bounty for anyone who would give information about the suspect. In the previous visuals of the suspected bomber, he can be seen boarding a bus and changing his seat. In another set of visuals shared by the NIA, he can be even spotted without a mask or hat.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Mar 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App