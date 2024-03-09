The NIA has released a fresh set of images of the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The agency also sought help from the public to track the suspect

The National Investigation Agency released a fresh image of the prime suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that took place in Bengaluru on March 1. While sharing the visuals of the suspect for the third time, the NIA sought public help to track the suspected bomber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While sharing the images on social media, X, NIA urged the citizens to cooperate for faster identification of the blast case suspect. People who can identify the person shown in the images have been requested to call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. The agency, in its post, also assured to maintain the confidentiality of the suspect.

Earlier, the investigation agency had announced a ₹10 lakh bounty for anyone who would give information about the suspect. In the previous visuals of the suspected bomber, he can be seen boarding a bus and changing his seat. In another set of visuals shared by the NIA, he can be even spotted without a mask or hat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

