Shortly after Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s statement that the suspect involved in the March 1 explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe hailed from Tamil Nadu triggered outrage, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader issued an apology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Karandlaje said, “To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected (sic), From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments."

The Union Minister had also accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of empowering radical elements to target Hindus and BJP workers and had earlier alleged that “The Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose. Tamil Makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka."

“Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye," Karandlaje had earlier said in a post on X.

The Union Minister retracted her statement.

“To my Tamil brothers and sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest," Karandlaje said in a post on X.

Taking offence at Karandlaje’s provocative claims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said that the Union Minister lacks the authority to make such assertions.

“Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP’s reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions," Stalin said.

Calling for legal action against Karandlaje and asking the Election Commission to take note, Stalin further said, “Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately."

ANI reported, citing sources, that earlier last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended an individual named Shabbir from Bellary, Karnataka, in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

The blast occurred at 1 pm on March 1, with police discovering a suspect captured in CCTV footage placing a bag inside the cafe. Initial investigations suggested that the explosion was executed using an IED device equipped with a timer.

