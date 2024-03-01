Active Stocks
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar explain how Rameshwaram Cafe blast happened: 'Youngster ate breakfast, left a bag and...'

Written By Akriti Anand

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar informed that a youngster had come at the cafe and “kept a small bag which exploded after an hour”. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also explained how things transpired at the Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A fire broke out at this cafe in Bengaluru after an IED exploded there on Friday, March 1, 2024. (PTI)Premium
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar explained on Friday what exactly had happened at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru at noon. Shivakumar said that around 1 pm on Friday, there was a blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe. "It was a low-intensity blast," he said.

He said a youngster had come and "kept a small bag which exploded after an hour". He said the timer was fixed for a blast to happen after one hour. As many as 10 people were injured in the explosion that rocked the famous cafe, the Karnataka Congress leader said.

"All of those injured are out of danger...It is not a very big bomb, our officers are saying. But still, we have to do our duty," he said. The FSL and the bomb squad ate investigating the matter, he said.

"More than seven-eight groups have also been formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles (including the terror angle)...," DK Shivakumar said.

He also asked all the “Bangloreans to not worry".

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was reported that the person, who had taken the token from the cashier and had breakfast at the cafe, had left the bag there. "Around eight people were injured in the incident," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the investigation into the explosion is going on in full swing and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Preliminary investigations revealed a small improvised explosive device, more information will be available after the full report," the CM posted on X.

"Such an incident should not have happened in the state. Another such incident happened in Mangalore. Whoever did this will be found out and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

He asked political parties to indulge in politics at this time.

DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, along with DGP Alok Mohan, visited the Bengaluru explosion site for inspection on Friday. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the explosion site in the Whitefield area.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 01 Mar 2024, 09:31 PM IST
