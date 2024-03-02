Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: A suspect purportedly bought Rava Idli at the cafe's counter on Friday, placed the bag containing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the cafe, and left the premises. Within an hour the bomb exploded. Here's a timeline of the event.

The man suspected of being responsible for the blast at the popular Bengaluru cafe, The Rameshwaram Cafe, is under the scanner of probe agencies. He purportedly bought Rava Idli at the cafe's counter on Friday, timed the low-intensity bomb, placed the bag containing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the cafe, and left the premises. Within an hour the bomb exploded.

The entire incident — beginning from the suspect walking into the cafe till the explosion — was caught on camera. NDTV shared the timeline of the suspect's actions and the sequence of events that happened within 86 minutes. As per the report:

At 11:30 am: The unidentified individual/prime suspect entered the cafe premises after getting off a bus.

At 11:38 am: The person was seen on camera ordering a plate of Rava idli

At 11:44 am: The suspect reached the hand wash area of the cafe. He placed the bag, purportedly carrying the IED.

At 11:45 am: The suspect left the cafe.

At 12:56 pm: The blast took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Sharing details of the blast, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said earlier that a young man, appearing to be around 28 to 30 years of age, visited the restaurant and ordered Rava idli at the cafe.

"The blast occurred at 1 pm. It happened at Rameshwaram Cafe. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava Idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast occurred," Shivakumar said. The timer was fixed for a blast to happen after an hour.

Around 10 people were injured in the incident. Shivakumar said no one is seriously injured and all were out of danger.

To a question if any organisation was involved or was it by an individual, Siddaramaiah said it is still not known. "We are looking from all angles. Whatever our police officers feel fit, they are free to do it (investigation) from all angles," Shivakumar said.

The Bengaluru Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the popular quick-service eatery. According to PTI, four people were detained in connection with the blast.

"Investigation of the case has been handed over to City Crime Branch (CCB). All the injured are recovering. No arrest made," Bengaluru CP tweeted on Saturday.

