The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday it arrested the "mastermind" and a co-conspirator allegedly involved in the explosion at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. They were identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, officials said.

"The two accused [who were absconding] were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team," officials told news agency ANI on Friday.

Who are Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa?

According to the ANI report, "bomber" Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe.

Abdul Matheen Taahaa is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law.

They both are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, the NIA said in a press release on April 5.

As per the probe agency, Taahaa, aged about 30 years, has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar card in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity. It added that accused Shazib, also aged 30 years, prefers to wear "jeans, T-shirt and shirt" and "black smart watch".

Last month, the NIA had requested the general public for information on the duo — Mussavir Hussain Shazib alias Shazeb alias Md Juned Hussain alias Mohammed Juned Sayed, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taahaa alias Matheen alias Taahaa alias Vignesh D alias Sumit "or any other assumed Hindu name" — wanted in the case, according to its posts on X.

The agency had also shared their pictures and identified men's/boys' hostel, PG/sharing accommodations/ low budget hotels and lodges as their preferred places of stay. Both Shazib and Taahaa often wear "mask, wig and fake beard", it said.

View Full Image Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind. (NIA)

View Full Image Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who placed the bomb at the cafe Rameshwaram cafe (NIA)

Apart from these two accused, Muzammil Shareef was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody, the spokesperson said. Shareef is a resident of Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru. He allegedly extended logistics support to the main accused persons.

The Rameshwarma cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru, was rocked by a blast on March 1. Police said a man had walked into the cafe, bought Rava idli at the counter and left a bag carrying explosives which had a timer set for an hour. They added that the blast took place an hour later. Ten people were injured in the incident.

