A week after the low-intensity blast, the Rameshwarma Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area reopened on Friday and continue to provide its customers "safest and exceptional dining experience". The cafe is set to make a "powerful comeback" with special arrangements to ensure public safety.

Special security arrangement have been made at the cafe ahead of the reopening ceremony at 6 pm on Friday. Metal detectors have been installed at the popular eatery. Besides, a person has been hired to keep an eye on all customers and any suspicious activity. ALSO READ: Timeline of Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast as caught in camera: 'In 86 minutes...' Rameshwaram Cafe owner Raghavendra Rao said, “We have taken all precautions before reopening. The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep a watch on the premises...authorities are also helping out with the metal detectors."

While the cafe was reopened on Friday, it said that it will be thrown open to the public from 6 am on Saturday, March 9.

To avoid untoward incidents, hoteliers association in Bengaluru reportedly discussed coming up with similar necessary security measures, Raghavendra informed.

An invitation for the reopening of the cafe shows that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.

The Rameshwarma cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru, was rocked by a blast on March 1. Police said a man had walked into the cafe, bought Rava idli at the counter and left a bag carrying explosives which had a timer set for an hour. They added that the blast took place an hour later. Ten people were injured in the incident.

The reopening came at a time when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.