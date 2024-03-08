How Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe made 'powerful' comeback after blast: Metal detectors, one hired to watch premises
Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe owner Raghavendra Rao said, “We have taken all precautions before reopening…”
A week after the low-intensity blast, the Rameshwarma Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area reopened on Friday and continue to provide its customers "safest and exceptional dining experience". The cafe is set to make a "powerful comeback" with special arrangements to ensure public safety.
While the cafe was reopened on Friday, it said that it will be thrown open to the public from 6 am on Saturday, March 9.
To avoid untoward incidents, hoteliers association in Bengaluru reportedly discussed coming up with similar necessary security measures, Raghavendra informed.
An invitation for the reopening of the cafe shows that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.
The Rameshwarma cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru, was rocked by a blast on March 1. Police said a man had walked into the cafe, bought Rava idli at the counter and left a bag carrying explosives which had a timer set for an hour. They added that the blast took place an hour later. Ten people were injured in the incident.
The reopening came at a time when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.
Meanwhile, a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari was detained by the NIA and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe, sources told PTI on Friday.
The teams suspect that the detained person, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.
The investigation teams also found that the man who planted a bomb at the food joint on March 1 travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said.
(With inputs from agencies)
