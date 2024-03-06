The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. The NIA has said that informants identity will be kept confidential.

A bomb blast at the popular eatery The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday left nine persons injured, and police have launched a probe from all angles after it emerged that an earlier suspected gas leak was not the cause of the explosion. In total, nine people, including seven customers were injured. Among those grievously injured is the woman who was sitting near the bag. The Rameshwaram Cafe is located at Whitefield's Brookfield area in Bengaluru, a vibrant neighborhood, a business centre as well as a tech hub.

Karnataka Police suspect that a bag at the The Rameshwaram Cafe with a possible improvised explosive device (IED) could have exploded, even as the NIA and the IB have been apprised of the matter. Officials from the local unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later arrived at the spot.

The explosion was caused from a bag placed by someone from outside said The Rameshwaram Cafe owners. A CCTV video of the incident showed an explosion, leading to smoke and panic-stricken customers and others fleeing the place.

After the blast occurred Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said investigation is on to ascertain the cause and nature of the explosion at the popular The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefiled, and added it might have been caused by an "improvised explosive" device.

Karnataka CM had earlier revealed that one person wearing a mask and cap had come by bus who is suspected to be behind the blast.

CM Siddaramaiah further informed that the masked man, "bought rava Idly from the counter at the cafe and sat down at a place. Then he had set the timer and gone."

The Karnataka CM had further revealed that these visuals have been captured by the security cameras as the culprit could be seen, “alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come."

The incident should not be politicised and everyone should cooperate, Siddaramaiah said, adding strict action would be taken against those involved.

The Rameshwaram Cafe co-founder on Saturday, March 2, informed that the Cafe is set to reopen again on March 8, Friday.

