Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests two accused, including ‘mastermind’ of bombing, from Bengal
India's anti-terror agency NIA arrests alleged mastermind of Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe blast and another suspect near Kolkata. Key accused placed IED at cafe, while mastermind planned and executed the blast.
The National Investigation Agency said on Friday that it has arrested two accused, including the "mastermind" behind the Bengaluru's Rameswaram Cafe blast near Kolkata.
