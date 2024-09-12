Bengaluru Rave Party: Actress Hema among 9 named in chargesheet, medical report confirms she consumed…

Livemint
Updated12 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Telugu actress Hema. Photo: X (formerly Twitter)
Telugu actress Hema. Photo: X (formerly Twitter)

Bengaluru Rave Party: Telugu actress Hema has been named among nine people in the chargesheet filed by police in connection with a high-profile rave party in the Karnataka capital.

The Central Crime Branch of Karnataka had submitted a detailed chargesheet in the court in this matter on Monday.

According to the police, Hema consumed drugs at the rave party, along with 88 other people.

Her medical report has confirmed that she had taken a drug called MDMA.

Nine people, including Hema’s friends, event manager L Vasu and YM Arunkumar along with a Nigerian national Augustine Dada, had organised the drug party and were also involved in supplying illicit drugs, as per the chargesheet.

The 1,086-page chargesheet details the events of the party night.

It include statements from 82 witnesses, including police inspector Lakshminarayana.

The police had recovered MDMA pills, hydro cannabis, cocaine, hydro ganja, and several electronic items from the site of the rave party during its raid.

Actress Hema, among those present at the drug party, was subsequently arrested and charged with consumption of illicit drugs under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act.

However, later she was granted bail.

As per the NDPS Act section 27 (b), the accused can be punished with a jail term of six months or a fine of 10,000, or with both.

Vasu had reportedly organised the rave party to celebrate his birthday and the first anniversary of his event management company.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Bengaluru Rave Party: Actress Hema among 9 named in chargesheet, medical report confirms she consumed…

