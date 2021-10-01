Bengaluru received its first electric bus out of a planned fleet of 90 electric buses that will be run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The bus was delivered by JMB Auto, after which it was officially by state Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Friday.

The electric bus is 9 metres long and has a seating capacity of 33, apart from the driver. It can go 120 kilometres on a single charge and has a top speed of 70 kmph. A fast charging unit can charge the bus up to 60 per cent in 45 minutes. There are two CCTV cameras at the front and back of the bus to ensure passengers' safety. Wide automatic doors have been placed at the front and rear ends of the bus.

The bus comes in 1-plus-1 seating arrangement. Safety buttons have been given at the along the seats so that riders can alert the driver of any untoward incident. Once alerted, the driver can stop the bus and enquire further.

The electric bus that has arrived in the city will first undergo trial runs after getting permit from Transport Department.

Ninety buses in total would be procured for Bengaluru at a cost of ₹130 crore, informed minister Sriramulu. The buses are being leased by National Thermal Power Corporation Vypar Vidyut Nigam, he added.

Karnataka will add 300 more electric buses in days to come, Sriramulu said today. Ten more electric buses will be added to the fleet in Bengaluru in next two months.

“Our government is dedicated to ensure people get the best transport facilities. In addition, electric buses are being introduced in larger numbers to protect the environment. Request all people to make best use of this transport facility and also help reduce traffic congestion," the Karnataka minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.