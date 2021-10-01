Bengaluru receives first electric bus, more on the way

The electric bus is 9 metres long and has a seating capacity of 33, apart from the driver. It can go 120 kilometres on a single charge and has a top speed of 70 kmph. A fast charging unit can charge the bus up to 60 per cent in 45 minutes. There are two CCTV cameras at the front and back of the bus to ensure passengers' safety. Wide automatic doors have been placed at the front and rear ends of the bus.