As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 7 predicted “very heavy" rainfall in Karnataka for the next five days, its capital town, Bengaluru received light showers on Wednesday.

Parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, said IMD.

