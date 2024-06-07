Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru receives rainfall, IMD predicts very heavy rain in Karnataka for next 5 days | Watch

Bengaluru receives rainfall, IMD predicts very heavy rain in Karnataka for next 5 days | Watch

Arshdeep kaur

IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Karnataka; Bengaluru gets light showers. Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa report heavy to very heavy rainfall in the recent 24 hours.

Bengaluru man rides scooty amid rains in Bengaluru

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 7 predicted “very heavy" rainfall in Karnataka for the next five days, its capital town, Bengaluru received light showers on Wednesday.

Parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, said IMD.

