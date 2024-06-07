IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Karnataka; Bengaluru gets light showers. Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa report heavy to very heavy rainfall in the recent 24 hours.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 7 predicted “very heavy" rainfall in Karnataka for the next five days, its capital town, Bengaluru received light showers on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, said IMD.

