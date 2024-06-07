Bengaluru receives rainfall, IMD predicts very heavy rain in Karnataka for next 5 days | Watch
1 min read
07 Jun 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Arshdeep kaur
IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Karnataka; Bengaluru gets light showers. Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa report heavy to very heavy rainfall in the recent 24 hours.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 7 predicted “very heavy" rainfall in Karnataka for the next five days, its capital town, Bengaluru received light showers on Wednesday.
Parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, said IMD.
