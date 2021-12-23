Ahead of the New Year's holiday, Bengaluru's pubs and restaurants operators have urged the Karnataka government to reconsider restricting occupancy to 50% between December 30, 2021, and January 2, 2022.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government imposed a ban on mass gatherings and parties from December 30 to January 2 due to the coronavirus scenario and the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant.

However, the state government said the celebrations are permitted in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without any special event like DJ.

"The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50% of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

These restrictions will come into effect from 30 December and remain in place till 2 January, the Karnataka CM said, adding that full vaccination against Covid-19 is mandatory.

On the other hand, a restaurant manager told ANI news agency, "Our industry has been struggling for past 2 years & this decision is going to hit us once again".

"New Year is a good time for our business and putting restrictions on the occupancy will hit us... Our staff is fully vaccinated and we sanitise our tables frequently, along with following all government guidelines," said Hamesh Kumar Yadav, manager of a Bengaluru-based restaurant.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government directed district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the Omicron transmission. The state has reported a total of 19 cases of Omicron, so far.

The state's Covid-19 active cases stand at 7,054. The overall positive cases in the state stand at 30,02,944.

