For the second straight day, Karnataka's capital Bengaluru recorded more than 1,500 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the city's tally past 18,000. On 11 July, the capital city had witnessed a record daily high of 1,533 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the supposed Silicon Valley city of India now stands at 18,387 after 1,525 more patients confirmed positive for Covid-19 since Saturday, according to the state's health bulletin.

Along with that, the death toll in the city reached 274 after 45 deaths were recorded since yesterday.

Total number of recoveries reached 4,045, including 206 in the last 24 hours. There are 14,067 active cases in the city so far.

Menawhile, Karnataka reported 2,627 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the state's overall tally to 38,843, the state government bulletin said.

However, there were 693 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients in the state now stands at 15,409.

The death toll in the state also surged to 684 after 71 more fatalities were reported since Friday. The number of active cases in the state are 22,746. Out of these, 532 patients are in the ICU.

To flatten the Covid-19 curve, Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm July 14 to 5 am 22 July. Only essential services will be exempted, said Chief Minister's Office.

"As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held. Asking people to join hands in controlling Covid-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, he said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown."

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar and other officials in view of Covid-19 pandemic and how to contain the spread.

Moreover, through a series of tweets, Health Minister B Sriramulu today said the number of coronavirus cases in the state may double in the next 15 to 30 days and the coming two months would emerge as a big challenge for the government in tackling the pandemic. However, he also added that there was no need for any panic and people should follow the virus-related regulations to stay safe.

