Bengaluru records zero death from covid-19 after several months
Passengers undergo COVID-19 tests as they arrived from the UK, at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Bengaluru records zero death from covid-19 after several months

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 11:00 PM IST PTI

  • Bengaluru Urban district, which had become Karnataka's epicentre of covid-19 with spiraling cases and fatalities in the past, reported zero fatality after several months, though it logged 452 of the fresh infections

BENGALURU : Karnataka on Sunday reported 792 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, taking the total cases and the toll to 9,27,559 and 12,140 respectively, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become the state epicentre of COVID-19 with spiraling cases and fatalities in the past, reported zero fatality after several months, though it logged 452 of the fresh infections.

1 min read . 11:00 PM IST

According to a bulletin issued by the department, the total infections comprised 9,05,751 discharges cumulatively, including 593 on Sunday, and 9,649 active cases, including 202 in the intensive care units of various hospitals.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,92,581 infections, 4,346 deaths, 3,82,166 discharges, including 261 on Sunday, and has 6,068 active cases. Districts other than Bengaluru reported cases less than 40 while 28 districts reported zero fatalities.

There were no fresh cases and deaths in Bagalkote district, whereas Gadag, Haveri and Ramanagara reported one new infection each.

According to the health bulletin, one death each was recorded in Mysuru and Tumakuru. As many as 1.13 lakh tests for COVID-19 were done on Sunday, taking the cumulative samples screened to 1.52 crore so far, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

