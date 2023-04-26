Bengaluru rents spike the most in past year; here's how your city fared3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Residential rental values have appreciated by nearly 25%, with four prime areas in Bengaluru seeing the highest spikes. Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli outer ring road witnessed the highest year-on-year growth of 24% each in the January-March quarter
India’s residential housing market is witnessing a boom. Housing prices are soaring, unsold inventory has shrunk and rental rates are on an upswing in major Indian cities. Now, a new report by Anarock Research shows that the average rent costs have risen in double digits across most major cities since last year, with Bengaluru leading the pack.
