Bengaluru rents spike the most in past year; here's how your city fared

Property sales and inventory

Not just rent spikes, housing prices also rose 7% in Q1 2023 in top 14 cities, according to PropEquity. New property launches, sale numbers and lower inventory also point to a buoyancy in the housing sector till now this year. The seven cities recorded new launches of around 109,600 units in Q1 2023 against 89,100 units in Q1 2022 and 92,900 units in Q4 2022, an on-year rise of 23% and 18% sequential growth, shows another CII-Anarock report released this month. On the other hand, residential sales grew 14% year-on-year to 113,000 units in the first three months of 2023 – highest in a decade – from 99,500 units sold in this period last year. “Maximum housing sales in Q1 2023 were recorded in MMR, Pune, and NCR, collectively representing 63% of the total sales," according to the report.