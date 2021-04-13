Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengaluru reports 5,500 new Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths in a single day

Bengaluru reports 5,500 new Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths in a single day

People flout Covid-19 guidelines at KR market even after a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Staff Writer

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 5,500 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, which also forms the majority of cases registered in the state of Karnataka.

On a positive note, a total of 4,415 Covid-19 infected people were reported to be discharged or cured of the viral disease in Bengaluru Urban district. After the surge, 57,575 active cases are reported in the city. The city reported a total of 55 deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day.

Karnataka reported 8,778 new Covid-19 cases in total in a single day. The state also reported 6,079 discharges and 67 deaths in the same time span.

The total cases in the state have reached to 10,83,647 whereas the active cases have reached 78,617. The death toll in the state has also reached 13,008. The total discharges in the state stand at 9,92,003.

