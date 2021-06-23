Bengaluru city has reported the first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. With this, the number of total cases of Delta Plus variant in Karnataka has risen to two, with one case in Mysuru. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar today informed that one case has been found in Mysuru and one in Bengaluru. "This information has been shared with the Union Health Ministry," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar had informed that one case of Delta Plus variant was found in Mysuru. He said the infected person was asymptomatic and none of his contacts had contracted the virus.

"In Mysuru, one patient is infected with Delta Plus variant. We have isolated him but he is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts have it," the state minister said while speaking to reporters.

The state minister also said the state government was carefully monitoring the emergence of new variants and it has decided to set up six genome labs in the state. "Wherever we have suspicion, we are doing genomic sequencing. We are doing random checks of five per cent of the total samples checked," Sudhakar said.

So far, a total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant has been detected in the country.

Most of the infections have been reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, the Centre informed that it had written to chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala requesting them to take up immediate containment measures.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested the chief secretaries to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

Cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra, and Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala.

"You are requested to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be made," the secretary said in the letter.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that as of now among the samples sequenced (45000 ) in India, Delta Plus variant has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence.

