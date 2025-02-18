Bengaluru news: The Karnataka capital city of Bengaluru has announced a monetary fine of ₹5,000 if drinking water is used for other purposes like car washing, gardening, etc., after the city faced a lack of water supply in the summer of 2024, reported the news portal NDTV on February 18.

According to the city's water board, there will be additional penalties for repeated offenders, cited the news portal.

“The use of drinking water for activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, construction, decorative fountains, entertainment purposes, and any non-drinking purposes in cinema halls and malls, as well as for road construction and cleaning, is strictly prohibited within Bengaluru city,” said the board, reported the news portal.

Water wastage fine amount According to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the people who will violate the order to conserve drinking water will be fined ₹5,000 under Section 109 of the Water Board Act.

There will be an additional penalty of ₹5,000 for repeated offenders and ₹500 on top of that for each subsequent day of non-compliance.

Citizens of Bengaluru can report any violation of this new rule by contacting the call centre number 1916.

According to the news portal's report. the maximum temperature in the city of Bengaluru reached 32 degrees Celsius on Monday, February 18. The note cited by the news portal also said that the groundwater levels in the city have declined with the rising temperature and the declining amount of rainfall in the city.