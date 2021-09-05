Bengaluru people have found a unique way to draw attention towards the poor conditions of the roads and increasing potholes in the city.

Residents of the Anjanapura locality are fed up with the potholes. The conditions of roads deteriorated whenever the area receives heavy rainfall.

Despite making repeated complaints, the BBMP municipal corporation has ignored their grievances. Several residents said that they get stick in their houses as the roads get waterlogged for days.

As a result, to raise their voice against the poor quality of roads, the Anjanapura residents planted paddy saplings as the roads got muddy due to the stagnation of water.

Besides, the residents also brought a boat and offered rides for ₹20 per passenger to draw the attention of authorities to the condition of the road.

Later, the Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa rushed to the spot and assured the resident to fix the roads. He said the funds to repair road quality has been released, but the work got delayed due to ongoing cable work in the area.

Last month, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said said that a total of 3,564 road accidents occurred in India due to potholes in 2020.

The total number of road accidents due to potholes in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 stood at 6,424; 9,423; 4,869 and 4,775, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.