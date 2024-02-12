Bengaluru: Residents protest against proposed 10-story high court annexe in Cubbon Park
Hundreds of Bengalureans on Sunday gathered at Cubbon Park against the Karnataka government's decision to allow a 10-storey building as an annexe to the high court within the park premises. The Department of Public Works (PWD) recently revived an earlier project to build an annexe to the high court in Cubbon Park.
Priya Chetty-Rajgopal, co-founder of Heritage Beku said the sprawling 300-acre Cubbon Park has already reduced to almost half its size. If the residents do not stop these encroachments now, what will be left for future generations?
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd, posted on X, “ Why are we destroying our Garden City with such harebrained proposals! Cubbon Park must be untouched. No construction should be permitted."
In another tweet, she said," High Courts must be future looking as it will need to transform into online and virtual courts not buildings that destroy the environment! How can our courts rule on environmental issues if they themselves are culprits!!
