Hours after residents of Karnataka's Bengaluru reported that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound, state natural disaster monitoring centre asserted on Friday there were no signs of a local tremor or earthquake.

“Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm," read a statement issued by the KSNDMC director.

“The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake," it added.

However, several people took to social media to say that their doors and windows vibrated and questioned whether it was another sonic boom.

“Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too?? (sic)" wrote a social media user.

This is not the first time that Bengaluru residents have reported such an incident.

In July, people reported a “boom" in the areas of Sarjapur, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO layout and HSR layout, which even left window panes “shattered".

